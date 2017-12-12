Countdown begins for 'Clash of Kasi'

It's all systems go for Team Dida's "Clash of Kasi" in Kagiso on the West Rand on Saturday evening.

The event is courtesy of Vision View Production, which is fully behind promoter Pius Dipheko's drive of getting youngsters off the streets, while taking the sport back to the people who supported him when he was still a boxer.

Dipheko will stage a six-bout tournament at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre. His charges Mpho Seforo, Thato Bonokwane, Fernando and Frank Rodriguez have gradually built a fan base since Dipheko started staging fights there.

Seforo will headline the bill on Saturday against Western Cape's Luyanda Nkwankwa for the vacant WBF African title, while Bonokwane will face Samuel Esau, also from Western Cape, in an eight-rounder. Fernando will fight against John Bopape in the middleweight over six rounds, while Frank will take on Akani Phuzi in the cruiserweight.

Kabelo Bikitsha and Steve Dewu will do battle over four rounds in the lightweight class with Trevor Ngonyama and Mandla Simnaga completing the bill with a four-rounder in the bantamweight division. Action will begin at 7pm.