Unstoppable Duplantis breaks pole vault record again in Xiamen Diamond League

Armand Duplantis put down a marker ahead of this year's Paris Olympics as the Swede broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.24m effort in the first Diamond League meeting of the 2024 season on Saturday.

Duplantis bettered his previous mark of 6.23m set at the Eugene Diamond League finale in September, clearing the bar with ease before leaping up off the sponge mat below and racing off in celebration at his first outdoor event of the year.

It was the eighth time that Duplantis broke the world record and the 24-year-old, who was the only man to clear 6m at the Egret Stadium, said he could do even better.

“It's definitely possible, conditions willing. I'm going to try to maximise the most out of every day,” Duplantis said.

“There's definitely more to give. I don't think the jumping was really perfect today even leading up to the 6.24. The 6.24 felt really nice.