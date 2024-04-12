Coach Van Dyk can’t wait to make her Proteas debut

Netball Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk is itching to kickstart her tenure with the national team soon.
Since being appointed in February, Van Dyk, who succeeded Norma Plummer, has not had the opportunity to be with the national team players but will make her touchline debut against Malawi and Jamaica in the planned test series later in the year with the dates yet to be confirmed.
The coach will lead the Proteas on a four-year contract until after the 2027 netball World Cup in Australia.
“It’s been hectic, not so much coaching the team yet but I have enjoyed the process of promoting the team and what we are going to do in the future,” Van Dyk explained to the media after the launch of the Telkom Netball League (TNL) in Sandton yesterday.
“So, it has been exciting times in my life and it has not even sunk in yet. I think it will only sink in once we hit the court for the first time when we are in the national camp and we can start with the actual netball work.
“We have one more big planning meeting that we will conclude and then from there as early as next month, we will go into camp for the first time after the first round of the TNL is concluded.
“We will move the squad into camp. We know we have a match against Malawi coming and Jamaica, but we are also working on other opportunities because we need to play the best.”
Van Dyk, 42, also reveals what changes she will be implementing in the national team once she starts with the players when they go into camp.
“We had a look at the loads the players are currently carrying and what load they were carrying through the World Cup and what load we are getting weekly when we train,” she said.
“And I think that intensity that we are training with at the moment is something that we need to work on if you look at the international leagues and international teams.
“So, we need to make sure we are competitive and to be competitive number one, our fitness standards, number two the intensity we carry with our sessions.
“Number three, the player education to make sure especially the younger players, we just assume they know, we need to go out together with them to teach what their opponents do.”
Meanwhile, the TNL matches will start on April 26 to June 26 at the Ellis Park Arena, in Johannesburg, where Gauteng Jaguars will look to defend their title.
Coach Van Dyk can’t wait to make her Proteas debut
‘It has been exciting times and it has not even sunk in yet’
Image: Reg Caldecott
