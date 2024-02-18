Cian Oldknow shook up South Africa’s Olympic marathon hopefuls as she produced the second-fastest time by a South African woman in her 42.2km debut on Sunday, crossing the line in 2hr 25min 08sec in Seville.
The 27-year-old finished 15th in the Zurich Marathon de Sevilla, won by Ethiopian Azmera Gebru Hagos in 2:22:13.
Oldknow, who is more familiar to fans at 10,000m and more recently half-marathon, ran the race at such a consistent pace that it suggests there’s even a faster time lurking in the future.
Gerda Steyn tops the list of women marathoners eyeing the Paris Games later this year with her 2:24:03 South African record from December.
But Oldknow shifted Irvette van Zyl, who has a 2:26:11, into third spot.
Countries can enter up to three athletes, but US-based Dominique Scott is waiting in the wings to pounce as well, having run 2:27:31 in Chicago in October.
The automatic qualifying time for Paris is 2:26:50.
Running in the men’s race Elroy Gelant narrowly missed the 2:08:10 qualifying mark, clocking a 2:08:55 personal best.
Debutante Oldknow runs like old pro as she races into Olympic 42.2km mix
