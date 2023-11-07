Entries for the 2024 Comrades Marathon, an up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 9, will open in two weeks, organisers said at a launch on Tuesday.
Entry fees remain the same as they were in 2023 — R1,200 for South Africans, R2,000 for the rest of Africa and R4,500 for internationals.
“The entry period opens at 10am on November 21 and will close at 4.30pm on December 11, or once the entry cap of 23,000 has been reached, whichever comes first,” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said.
Qualifying criteria remain the same, with a four-hour 50-minute marathon or 6-hour 45-minute ultra marathon, said the association's new race and operations manager Ann Ashworth.
Athletics
Comrades Marathon 2024 entries set to open in a fortnight
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Entries for the 2024 Comrades Marathon, an up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 9, will open in two weeks, organisers said at a launch on Tuesday.
Entry fees remain the same as they were in 2023 — R1,200 for South Africans, R2,000 for the rest of Africa and R4,500 for internationals.
“The entry period opens at 10am on November 21 and will close at 4.30pm on December 11, or once the entry cap of 23,000 has been reached, whichever comes first,” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said.
Qualifying criteria remain the same, with a four-hour 50-minute marathon or 6-hour 45-minute ultra marathon, said the association's new race and operations manager Ann Ashworth.
“We look forward to pulling out all the stops in ensuring a memorable race day for our athletes,” she added. “Qualification for the 2024 Comrades Marathon is applicable from September 1 2023 until May 2 2024.”
The race's campaign slogan is “No Doubt — Nakanjani”, said CMA president Mqondisi Ngcobo.
SA duo’s triumph reclaims challenging 42km Soweto marathon
Soweto Marathon women's record will fall on Sunday, predicts holder Van Zyl
Time for Africa to officially have its Abbott Major has come
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos