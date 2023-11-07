×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Athletics

Comrades Marathon 2024 entries set to open in a fortnight

By SPORT STAFF - 07 November 2023 - 19:08
South Africa's Tete Dijana is congratulated by Dutchman Pieter Wiersma after winning the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
South Africa's Tete Dijana is congratulated by Dutchman Pieter Wiersma after winning the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Entries for the 2024 Comrades Marathon, an up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 9, will open in two weeks, organisers said at a launch on Tuesday.

Entry fees remain the same as they were in 2023 — R1,200 for South Africans, R2,000 for the rest of Africa and R4,500 for internationals.

“The entry period opens at 10am on November 21 and will close at 4.30pm on December 11, or once the entry cap of 23,000 has been reached, whichever comes first,” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said.

Qualifying criteria remain the same, with a four-hour 50-minute marathon or 6-hour 45-minute ultra marathon, said the association's new race and operations manager Ann Ashworth.

“We look forward to pulling out all the stops in ensuring a memorable race day for our athletes,” she added. “Qualification for the 2024 Comrades Marathon is applicable from September 1 2023 until May 2 2024.”

The race's campaign slogan is “No Doubt — Nakanjani”, said CMA president Mqondisi Ngcobo.

SA duo’s triumph reclaims challenging 42km Soweto marathon

SA reclaimed the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Sunday, as Ntsindiso Mphakathi and Irvette van Zyl emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Soweto Marathon women's record will fall on Sunday, predicts holder Van Zyl

Irvette van Zyl is predicting that the Soweto Marathon women’s record she holds is going to fall on Sunday, though she doesn’t promise to be the one ...
Sport
5 days ago

Time for Africa to officially have its Abbott Major has come

It already goes by the nickname “Africa’s Major”, and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’s bid to be counted among the world’s main marathons is gaining ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
Phala Phala court case