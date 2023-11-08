Two-time Comrades Marathon champion Tete Dijana says he loves pressure and he aims to win the title for the third time in succession next year.
The 35-year-old was speaking during the launch of the 2024 Comrades Marathon yesterday in Pietermaritzburg and revealed that he had difficulties in preparing for this year’s race, where he crossed the line in 5 hours 13 minutes 58 seconds.
“Preparing for Comrades is frustrating. And for me, there was a little bit of pressure but I don’t allow that. I reject it,” Dijana said.
“During my preparations, I had a little bit of injury. What happened is I went into the camp as early as I did last year. I picked up an injury and it was stressing my coach because I stayed five weeks [without training] and the other guys were training and I was goingto the physio.
“I was praying and imagined not going to defend my title. I kept on praying and we got it right, me and my coach [Dave Adams].
“When I recovered, I was behind with my training and the guys have been training. It was not easy.”
The 97th Comrades Marathon will be an up run and will take place on June 9,, starting at the Durban City Hall and will finish at Scottsville racecourse.
The Comrades Marathon Association also announced that the entries would open on November 21 and close on December 11 or once the entry cap of 23,000 had been reached.
“Entry fees remain the same as that of the 2023 race with SA athletes to pay R1,200, rest of Africa R2,000 and international R4,500,” a statement read.
“The winner in both the men’s and women’s races will take home a cool R550,000 with a total prize purse of over R4,6m, which includes a cash payment of R550,000 should the winner break the best time previously recorded for the Up run in both the men’s and women’s.”
Dijana hopes to complete miraculous treble at Comrades 2024
Entries for ultimate human race open November 21
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
