After clinching victory in the Dischem Half Marathon on Sunday in 1:16:13 in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, Irvette van Zyl says her goal is to stay injury-free this year and to build on that success ahead of the upcoming races.
Van Zyl beat Cian Oldknow, who finished second in 1:17:52 in what was a tough course in the East of Johannesburg.
As she prepares for the Two Oceans Marathon in April and the Paris Olympics later in the year, Van Zyl, who also won the Soweto Marathon in November, was pleased with her performance but added there is still a lot of work that needs to be done ahead of what will be a busy year.
“It was a tough one, but it is always nice to start with Dischem. It is going to be a good year and I hope I stay injury-free,” Van Zyl told the media after the race.
“Last year, I could not run it [half marathon] because of injury, so I’m glad to be back. The hills are tough, but if you start so tough, you can only get better.
“I know where my weakness lies and I can work on that. I know it’s early in the season and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”
The win was Van Zyl’s 11th and she was pleased to start the year on a high note.
“I’m picking up with training because of the two back-to-back marathons I did in November and the beginning of December, four weeks apart. I had given my body time to recover and just started training slowly but surely and I’m happy for the win today. It’s my 11th win and I’m happy.
“It’s always rusty starting the first race, but it’s good starting on a high. January gives you a bit of confidence. Hopefully, I can have a good year and my goal is to stay injury-free and go for my fourth Olympics and we will see from there.”
Meanwhile, Onalenna Khonkhobe won the men’s race in 1:05:49, with Namakoe Khasi of Lesotho finishing second in 1:06:55.
Van Zyl prays to be injury-free ahead of busy season
Elite athlete looks forward to her fourth Olympics after half-marathon win
Image: Getty Images/Hannah Peters
After clinching victory in the Dischem Half Marathon on Sunday in 1:16:13 in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, Irvette van Zyl says her goal is to stay injury-free this year and to build on that success ahead of the upcoming races.
Van Zyl beat Cian Oldknow, who finished second in 1:17:52 in what was a tough course in the East of Johannesburg.
As she prepares for the Two Oceans Marathon in April and the Paris Olympics later in the year, Van Zyl, who also won the Soweto Marathon in November, was pleased with her performance but added there is still a lot of work that needs to be done ahead of what will be a busy year.
“It was a tough one, but it is always nice to start with Dischem. It is going to be a good year and I hope I stay injury-free,” Van Zyl told the media after the race.
“Last year, I could not run it [half marathon] because of injury, so I’m glad to be back. The hills are tough, but if you start so tough, you can only get better.
“I know where my weakness lies and I can work on that. I know it’s early in the season and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”
The win was Van Zyl’s 11th and she was pleased to start the year on a high note.
“I’m picking up with training because of the two back-to-back marathons I did in November and the beginning of December, four weeks apart. I had given my body time to recover and just started training slowly but surely and I’m happy for the win today. It’s my 11th win and I’m happy.
“It’s always rusty starting the first race, but it’s good starting on a high. January gives you a bit of confidence. Hopefully, I can have a good year and my goal is to stay injury-free and go for my fourth Olympics and we will see from there.”
Meanwhile, Onalenna Khonkhobe won the men’s race in 1:05:49, with Namakoe Khasi of Lesotho finishing second in 1:06:55.
Gerda Steyn knocks more than a minute off her SA marathon record
Dijana hopes to complete miraculous treble at Comrades 2024
SOWETAN | Race great, but could be better
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos