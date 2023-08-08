×

South Africa

Manhunt for killers of top Gauteng policeman

Mathipa shot on highway while on duty investigating for Hawks' serious organised crime unit

By Koena Mashale - 08 August 2023 - 08:22
Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.
Image: Supplied

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) have launched a manhunt after a police officer was shot and killed on the N1 near the Carousel Toll Plaza in Hammanskraal outside Pretoria on Sunday night. 

Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya has since passed on his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo, Lt-Col Frans Mathipa, who was attached to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng, was shot and killed while on duty on the N1. 

“He was conducting an investigation... he sustained gunshot wounds to the head and lost control of his vehicle, which rolled and landed in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Mbambo. 

Mbambo said a case of murder had been opened at the Hammanskraal police station. 

Lebeya has directed a multi-disciplinary team to investigate Mathipa’s murder in a bid to apprehend those responsible. 

“Those who attack police officers are a threat to the country and we are confident that the investigating team will do diligent work in apprehending those responsible,” said Lebeya. 

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

