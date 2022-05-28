Namibian runner Helalia Johannes wins first leg of the Spar Women's Grandprix

In the wake of clinching the first leg of the Spar Women's Grandprix at Nelson Mandela University Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, veteran Namibian long-distance runner Helalia Johannes has encouraged local runners to never despair.

Since Glenrose Xaba' 2019 triumph, no SA athlete has walked away with the Spar Grandprix title.

This highlights a total dominance of foreign runners in SA races. Johannes, the 2019 champion, clocked 31:53 to win. By the look of things, runners from outside the country will continue to outshine the locals.

Defending champion Tadu Nare from Ethiopia came second, crossing the line at 32:11. Nare's compatriot Selem Gebre claimed the third spot 12 seconds shy of Nare's time. Johannes, Nare and Gebre are all Nedbank Running Club runners.

"I am very happy to win this race. The weather was good [it was warm and sunny]...that helped me a lot. My word of advice to SA runners is that they must keep on pushing...they must never give up. One day they'll come alright because they're good as well," said the 41-year-old Johannes.

Claiming the fourth spot by registering the time of 32:33, Tyla Kavanagh was the first South African home. Kavanagh was proud of her fourth finish. "It feels like a win to be number four...I am proud and happy of my performance. However, I can still improve in the upcoming legs," noted Kavanagh.

The following legs will take place:

Sunday, June 26 - Durban

Saturday, July 16 - Mbombela

Saturday, August 6 - Tshwane

Sunday, October 2 - Johannesburg

Sunday, October 23 - Cape Town