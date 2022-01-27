History in the making as men's semi-finalists vie for Australian Open glory

An Australian Open that began with an unprecedented saga involving reigning champion Novak Djokovic will finish with a historic flourish on Sunday with all four men's semi-finalists having the chance to write their names into the record books.

Should 2009 champion Rafa Nadal win the Australian Open for a second time the Spaniard will become the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles, nosing ahead of great rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old has said he is more motivated by the love of playing than finishing ahead of Djokovic and Federer.

"I don't believe that my happiness, my future happiness, is (going to) depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me," he said after his quarter-final win on Tuesday.