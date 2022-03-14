Chase Briscoe earns first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix

Chase Briscoe secured his first career victory by keeping the lead across the last 80 laps to win the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

On a restart with four laps to go, Briscoe moved to the front with the aid of a slight bump from Ross Chastain.

Chastain ended up second and Tyler Reddick took third place. Chastain and Reddick are seeking their first career victories on the Cup circuit, forming a trio of drivers grinding hard at the end. Briscoe protected the inside of the track as Chastain attempted a late pass.

Briscoe, a 27-year-old from Indiana, did a few donuts upon winning the race and then hopped out of his car to salute fans. He had led a total of 38 laps in his Cup career prior to this race.

Briscoe led a total of 101 out of 312 laps around the 1-mile circuit. He became the 200th different winner in the Cup series.