Sipuka sees more blacks on SA tracks

Former SA racing champion Tschops Sipuka is optimistic about the future of black people in motorsport.

Sipuka won back-to-back SA championships in the Engen VW Cup in 2002 and 2003 and has raced in numerous racing events around the world.

At the weekend he was part of the first all-black African crew to contest the Kyalami 9 Hour along with Phillip Kekana and Xolile Letlaka.

Their historic achievement received an overwhelming response from the public, with many young black people saying they were proud of the trio's representation, saying it mattered more than the ninth-place finish.

Sipuka reflected on what the achievement at the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge meant.

“We did the best with what we had but the whole thing was about giving hope to an African child; to say they can also do it with the right resources, right backing and exposure, they should get there as well,” said Sipuka.

Before Sipuka there were no black drivers in the motorsport circuit in SA, now the upcoming generation will have the likes of the late Gugu Zulu, Kekana, Letlaka and him as reference points.

“For me it was tough. I could never point to one of our own because there was no-one. I went out there and did what I had to do, become a champion and that's all that matters.

“As a man of colour, those of colour can relate to one of their own,” he said.

Sipuka praised his partner Letlaka for the investment he has made in growing motorsport in the black community, sponsoring drivers and giving bursaries for students. Sipuka believes that there is a future for black people in the sport with the right exposure.

“There will always be a future in the sport,” said Sipuka. “There were no programmes that were put in place to give exposure to a man of colour in the past. What Xolile is trying to do is give exposure to the black audience.

“From a social responsibility point of view, we need to go to schools and talk about our sport, talk about where we come from and what can be achieved."