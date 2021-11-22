WATCH | LeBron James ejected for second time in career after fracas

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ejected from Sunday’s 121-116 victory over host Detroit after receiving a flagrant foul 2 for slamming his left fist into the face of Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart.

The strike left a big gash in Stewart's face with blood pouring out of it. It also enraged him as Stewart repeatedly tried to charge at James as his teammates and coaches unsuccessfully tried to calm him. The ejection of James came in his second contest after missing eight games with an abdominal strain. It is his second career ejection.

The fracas began with Detroit holding a 78-66 lead with 9:18 left in the third quarter. James connected with Stewart's face after a free throw. Stewart confronted James before other players intervened, but he refused to leave the court and kept breaking away and trying to get to James. Stewart was ejected for his actions.