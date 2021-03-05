Sport

March Madness returns on screen after Covid interruption

LeBron and Durant's NBA All-Star teams face off

By Sowetan Reporter - 05 March 2021 - 09:28
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes the ball down court in the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes the ball down court in the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The National Basketball Association (NBA) annual All-Star exhibition match and the iconic March Madness collegiate basketball tournament will bring the very best of basketball to screens across Africa this month on  ESPN and ESPN2.

The NBA All-Star match will air on ESPN2 (DStv channel 219) in the early hours of Monday (3am SA time).

To whet fans’ appetites, the exciting 3-Point Skills Contest will take place right before the game in Atlanta on ESPN2 from 1.30am, with Portland Trailblazers superstar Damian Lillard set to take part.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the list of 10 players who have been selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel to star in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

The two legends will serve as team captains for the Team LeBron vs Team Durant matchup as both players lead their respective conferences in voting and will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves for each conference.

Durant will, however, not play in the game due to a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing in the last seven Nets games. He will stay on as captain, though, after receiving  the most fan votes of any player in the Eastern Conference. Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis will replace Durant on the court, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum moved up from reserve to starter to fill that void.

The action on American basketball courts continues later in the month as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) March Madness matches are scheduled to start on March 18.

With last year's tournament having been cancelled due to the pandemic, fans are chomping at the bit for this year’s instalment of March Madness, which will be broadcast live on DStv channel 218.

Lakers beat Heat to win NBA championship

With the Los Angeles Lakers on the way to missing their sixth consecutive postseason last year, LeBron James made a promise to fans that the drought ...
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X