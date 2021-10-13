Sport

Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells

By Reuters - 13 October 2021 - 11:52
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is more experienced than he was in his previous Wimbledon appearances.
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is more experienced than he was in his previous Wimbledon appearances.
Image: Andy Cheung/Getty Images

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a shaky start to defeat Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday and reach the last-16 at Indian Wells for the first time.

Fognini got off to a strong start by breaking Tsitsipas in the first game and breezed through the opening set thanks to his brilliant return of serves.

But French Open runner-up Tsitsipas clawed his way back into the contest on the back of a strong first serve to win the second set and force a decider.

The Greek second seed then completed the comeback victory to seal his place in the next round against Alex De Minaur, who defeated Cristian Garin in their third-round match. 

Trending

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling