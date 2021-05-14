Gift for Leotlela as he scorches 100m in 9.94sec at university championships

Wayde van Niekerk, owner of the 43.03sec 400m world record, was second on 9.94 until Leotlela joined him this week.

Not only did that time at the University of Johannesburg stadium secure Leotlela his individual qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, the University of Pretoria student rocketed to share the third-fastest time in the world this year.

American Trayvon Bromell is the quickest on 9.88 and countryman Fred Kerley second on 9.91. Ronnie Baker and Jo’Vaughn Martin had also been 9.94.