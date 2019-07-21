Thibaut Pinot tames rivals again as Simon Yates takes stage win

France's Julian Alaphilippe was among those dropped but he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey going into Monday's second rest day.

"It's not a surprise that I cracked against the best climbers at the end of the second week, having given so much since the start," world number one Alaphilippe, who has never raced for the general classification, told reporters.

Alaphilippe still leads Thomas by one minute 35 seconds, Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk by 1:47 and fourth-placed Pinot by 1:50.

Thomas's Ineos team mate Egan Bernal, of Colombia, who was the last rider dropped by Pinot, is fifth overall, 2:02 off the pace.

"We have a very strong team and our plan worked today, even if Thibaut's attack was not premeditated," his Groupama-FDJ sports director Yvon Madiot said.

"It was a very good Pyrenean leg. Now onto the rest day and the Alps. We're not setting any limit."

No Frenchman has won the Tour de France since Bernard Hinault claimed the last of his five titles in 1985.

Pinot, after some great work from team mates David Gaudu and Sebastien Reichenbach had put some rivals in the red, made his move seven kilometres from the top.