Caster Semenya has filed an appeal asking the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to set aside the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision in favour of the IAAF’s female eligibility regulations.

The CAS ruled against Semenya on May 1‚ saying the athletics world governing body’s rules — which requires athletes with Differences of Sex Development to take medication to lower naturally occurring high levels of testosterone — were discriminatory but necessary.

Semenya’s team had 30 days to lodge an appeal‚ although the SA sports ministry had already announced it had instructed Athletics SA to proceed with the appeal.

“Ms Semenya’s appeal focuses on fundamental human rights‚” a statement issued on behalf of the athlete’s lawyers read.

“In particular‚ the Swiss Federal Supreme Court will be asked to consider whether the IAAF’s requirements for compulsory drug interventions violate essential and widely recognised public policy values‚ including the prohibition againt discrimination‚ the right to physical integrity‚ the right to economic freedom‚ and respect for human dignity.”