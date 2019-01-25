Kenya's Sumgong has doping ban doubled to eight years

Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has had her doping ban doubled to eight years after being found guilty by the IAAF of providing false information while defending herself against her initial sanction, the Athletics Integrity Unit have said.

Sumgong was initially banned for four years by Kenya's anti-doping agency (ADAK) in 2017 after testing positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO)

The 34-year-old, who became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic marathon gold at the Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, said she had been injected with EPO by an "impostor" during a doctors' strike in Kenya.

That claim was rejected as "not authentic" by the disciplinary tribunal of international athletics' governing body (IAAF).

In a ruling dated Jan. 17, the tribunal said there was also "compelling evidence" Sumgong had falsified her medical records and lied about her whereabouts after the positive test for EPO.