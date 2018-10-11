Coming out: still a hurdle too high for many gay sports stars?

"They're afraid that their lifetime of effort and work and their legacy [will just be] 'That's that gay guy'," he said.

"Plus, they know there will be consequences."

It is not just an issue for elite players. More than three-quarters of gay, lesbian and bisexual people in a major study of more than 9,000 people in 10 countries said they had remained at least partially in the closet while playing youth sport.

Almost 80 percent of those surveyed said an openly gay, lesbian or bisexual person would "not be very safe" as a spectator at a sporting event in the 2015 study, the largest of its kind.

Sporting culture often reinforces gender stereotypes, said Guylaine Demers, an expert in homophobia at Laval University in Canada.

Gay and bisexual men often avoid coming out due to fear of losing their bond with team-mates, while women face pressure to hide their sexuality in public due to stigma of being seen as a "lesbian team", she said.

"Athletes will confess that some will just quit the sport because they feel it's too much pressure to pretend to be someone you are not," she said.

ROLE MODELS

Some experts think sport is no longer a hostile environment for lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

"It used to be in the 1980s if you were an adolescent that homophobia was accepted and homosexuality was stigmatised," said professor and former U.S. high school coach Eric Anderson. "In the late 1990s things started to change."

Anderson said by late 2000s the culture in the United States and Britain had turned around, with young sports players overwhelmingly supporting gay rights.

However, most say that while attitudes are improving, more must be done.

Representation varies hugely between sports, said Sarah Townsend, general secretary of the European Gay & Lesbian Sport Federation, with football standing out as one in which it remains "taboo" for male players to come out.

A few high-profile footballers have publicly said they are gay, among them British player Justin Fashanu, who later took his own life aged 37, and German midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger.