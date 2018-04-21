Chad takes the plunge to make SA swimming great

Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist Chad le Clos has opened a swimming academy in Cape Town which is intended to transform the way swimming is taught in South Africa.

“We are by far the best swimming nation in the world pro rata‚ with two world titles out of a possible 19‚” said Le Clos‚ who made history at the Commonwealth Games this month.

He is the most decorated swimmer in Games history with 19 medals‚ five of them in Australia this month.

South African swimmers are victorious against the odds‚ he said in an interview ahead of the launch.

“South Africa does not even have 3‚000 registered swimmers and we have two [world] titles. America has 300‚000 swimmers and nine titles‚” said the winner of four Olympic medals.

“The academy has been a passion project of mine for about five years and I’m launching it for the next generation of aspiring young athletes.