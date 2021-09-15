PODCAST | Part-time degrees at Wits Plus
Applications to study part-time degrees at Wits Plus Centre for Part-time Studies in 2022 are open until September 30 2021
The Wits Plus part-time degree programme offers flexibility for full-time working professionals. No need to let your full-time job keep you from further study to advance yourself.
“When one does a degree or a part-time degree, it’s an investment in yourself and will improve your chances of success in life," says Prof Beatrys Lacquet, director of Wits Plus at the Centre of Part-Time Studies at Wits University.
Listen to the podcast below:
Developing efficient study skills is particularly important for part-time students and this discussion highlights a number of learning strategies that students can adopt to improve their understanding and recollection of material. Everyone learns differently and needs to find the way that works best for them. Students need to do their own research and customise their study skills.
Wits Plus offers selected Wits degrees part-time, as well as a range of short courses, both business-orientated and language-focused. Wits Plus is about access and inclusivity to facilitate entry into university for people who may not have had access to certain routes previously for career advancement.
Applications to study part-time degrees in 2022 are now open until September 30 2021. For more information, visit the Wits Plus website.
This article was paid for by Wits Plus.