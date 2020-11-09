Young entrepreneur opens online mall

Diketso Setho (25) is the owner of GH Mall, an online mall that gives township businesses the opportunity to sell their products online. It mainly targets small businesses that sell clothing, accessories, local art, merchandise and books.

A resident of in Mayibuye, a township between Midrand and Tembisa in Ekurhuleni, Setho could not afford to study further after matric. Instead, he taught himself how to do computer programming and completed short courses online to increase his information technology knowledge.

“Because of technology, one robot can replace 90 percent of employees in various industries and a robot does not need a salary increase but just a software update in order to keep operating. That means if people do not get the necessary skills, more people will lose their jobs. You have to ask yourself how you are going to contribute to the economy using technology and make sure you are not left behind,” he says.

Setho says he started GH Mall after realising that many small businesses that sell their own brands, especially start-ups, could not afford to hire a skilled technologist to develop e-commerce, security and automation, among others.

One of the challenges facing the business is that many consumers are still uncomfortable with buying things online.

“We need to adapt to the world of technology since it makes our lives easier. People are still scared of online shopping, even though it is the future,” he says.

Setho is proud that his business has created a platform for local small businesses to grow their client base and that he has already created three jobs at GH Mall, which was only launched two weeks before the national lockdown was implemented.

Businesspeople who want to sell products through this online portal can visit www.ghmall.co.za to apply. Alternatively, call 084 308 8893.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.