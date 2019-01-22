Here's how quality control inspectors work on various stages of production

Their work can be divided into two different fields:

Receiving quality controller: Motor manufacturers, for example, do not produce all the components installed in a motor vehicle; some are bought from other manufacturers. This person checks the quality of parts which have been bought in from other manufacturers and verifies receipt thereof by checking them against documentation. Examples of these are tyres, window panels, carpets and so forth.

Articles, which are delivered by other manufacturers, must conform to prescribed standards and must be in perfect working condition. Items which may be damaged during transport, must usually be checked for scratch marks, cracks and dents. Some articles, such as alternators, for example, require thorough testing.

This testing takes place through the utilisation of the necessary electronic or other equipment. It is an impossible task to subject all of the items to this type of testing and it can therefore be decided, for example, that a sample of fifty or a hundred of the articles of a consignment, be thoroughly tested.

Apart from the fact that the quality must be checked, the inspector must also ensure that the items which are indicated on the consignment note, are all delivered. If the receipt of articles, which in reality have not been sent, is acknowledged, the firm may later be debited for them, that is, the firm will have to pay for articles which were actually never received.

Production quality controller: These inspectors work inside the factories and will be found at different points in the manufacturing process. They check the quality of each item on the factory production line against a checklist, ensuring that items not up to standard do not proceed to the next phase of production or assembly.

They must ensure that none of the components are overlooked, no matter how slight the mistake may be. If something appears faulty in any way, the fault must be corrected before the following phase in the manufacturing process may take place. These inspectors are provided with lists of the items to examine.

They mark off each item inspected. Each manufactured item is subjected to very strict examination during this last stage. The digital dynamometer, for example, measures the speed and amount of power which the engine delivers, and the necessary adjustments are made. If inspectors find faults in any of the manufacturing phases, then those faults have to be corrected or the missing components have to be provided. Some faults, such as dents in the bodywork of a motor vehicle, are mechanically repaired.