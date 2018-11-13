Win spa vouchers & a date with the star of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

SebenzaLIVE, now part of the SowetanLIVE website, is all about giving these youths a career kick-start by helping them present themselves better and achieve their goals.

Being informed is the key to success, so we will publish practical advice about employment; lifestyle and fashion tips for the young person who has just started working or is looking for a job; and even helpful information about starting or managing a small business.

We’re here for high school pupils; students enrolled at higher education and training institutions; graduates; unemployed youths; and small-business owners or entrepreneurs.