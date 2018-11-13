Win spa vouchers & a date with the star of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

SebenzaLIVE

By sebenzalive - 13 November 2018 - 12:00
Image: 123RF/appleeyesstudio.

SebenzaLIVE, now part of the SowetanLIVE website, is all about giving these youths a career kick-start by helping them present themselves better and achieve their goals.

Being informed is the key to success, so we will publish practical advice about employment; lifestyle and fashion tips for the young person who has just started working or is looking for a job; and even helpful information about starting or managing a small business.

We’re here for high school pupils; students enrolled at higher education and training institutions; graduates; unemployed youths; and small-business owners or entrepreneurs.

Here's what you'll find on SebenzaLIVE every day
We will share practical information on internships, learnerships, bursaries, apprenticeships and small-business programmes and events organised by government departments and agencies, companies and corporate foundations.

You’ll also find features about the work lives of young people from different industries, to illustrate how they overcame obstacles in their own lives to pursue their dreams.

COURTESY OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF JOHANNESBURG STAR, BRINNETTE GEZANE

Image: Brinnette Gezane

To celebrate SebenzaLive joining the SowetanLive team, we are giving away spa vouchers for you and your friends.

To win, like or follow our Facebook and Twitter pages and tag the two friends you would love to spoil, using the hashtag #SebenzaLIVESpa

Closing date: Tuesday November 27

