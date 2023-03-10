Three life-changing books that have captured the world’s attention

The best books are usually those that have inspired a personal attachment; a recommendation from a friend, a favourite passed on from family or a book searched for far and wide. Whatever the reason or the cause, books have a way of calling you to them, and these three books have been chosen by millions.

If the glaringly vibrant orange cover of The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson wasn’t enough to catch your eye, the bold title with its asterisk may have done the trick. What is it about this book that has everyone intrigued? Is it because it sold more than two-million copies in its first year of being on the shelves? Or that it has been translated into 65 languages? Or maybe because, in Manson’s own words, it’s “the self-help book for people who hate self-help. It’s as much a pat on the back as a slap in the face. It’s the first truly no-BS guide to flourishing in a crazy, crazy world — a truly counterintuitive approach to living a good life”.