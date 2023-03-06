Uncovering the health and spiritual benefits of fasting

“I remember one day in 2020 when I wept loudly and it started raining. I then started laughing. I knew then that the situation had been turned around and I could see the light and God’s intervention not only in my life but in my marriage as well,” says Moloi.
She went back home, and life changed for the better .
“My husband now understands why we have to fast. We started going to church and we are encouraged to fast for spiritual connections with God.”
Fasting has also become a way for her to improve her health.
“I lost so much weight when I started fasting and now I also use intermittent fasting [see below] to lose weight and keep myself healthy. There are months when I go on an intermittent fast and choose to eat vegetables only and it helps to detox and then there are days when I do dry fasting when I see divine intervention – and it works so well for me and my husband,” says Moloi.
CEO of health insurer Affinity Health Murray Hewlett says while fasting can bring numerous health benefits for the body, it may only be appropriate for some.
“Fasting is done in different ways such as intermittent fasting, alternate-day fasting, time-restricted eating, water fasting, juice fasting, dry fasting and religious fasting.
“It is, however, important to note that while fasting can have numerous health benefits, it is not appropriate for everyone and should be discussed with a doctor before starting.”
He said weight loss is one of the benefits as the body begins to burn stored fat for energy instead of glucose from food.
“This can lead to a reduction in body fat and weight loss. Fasting can also improve insulin sensitivity, which is essential for managing diabetes and preventing the development of metabolic diseases,” says Hewlett.
“Fasting has also been shown to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation contributes to many chronic diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Fasting can reduce inflammation by stimulating the production of anti-inflammatory molecules in the body.
“Before fasting, anyone with specific medical disorders such as diabetes, insomnia, digestive issues, a weakened immune system or cancer should see their doctor. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid fasting as it can harm the developing foetus or baby,” says Hewlett.
Abstaining from food, drink can make you healthier
Uncovering the health and spiritual benefits of fasting
Image: 123RF
Include self-care in your journey to well-being
Image: 123RF
Hewlett sets out the different types of fasting, with guidelines and benefits:
Intermittent fasting: This involves eating during a specific window and fasting outside that window. One popular strategy is the 16/8 approach in which you fast for 16 hours and eat within an eight-hour window. The 5:2 diet is another common strategy: eating for five days and restricting calories to 500-600 for two non-consecutive days. Weight loss, insulin sensitivity and longevity have all been proven to benefit from intermittent fasting.
Alternate-day fasting: This entails alternating between regular eating days and calorie-restricted days. You could regularly eat one day and then consume only 500-600 calories the next day. Fasting on alternate days has been found to aid weight loss and enhance insulin sensitivity.
Time-restricted eating: This involves restricting the hours of the day when you eat. For example, you may eat only between 12pm and 8pm and fast for the remaining 16 hours. Time-restricted eating has been demonstrated to aid in weight loss, insulin sensitivity and longevity.
Water fasting: This type of fasting involves consuming only water for a specific period. This can last from 24 hours to several days. Water fasting has been demonstrated to provide various health benefits, including weight loss, increased insulin sensitivity and decreased inflammation.
Juice fasting: This fasting involves consuming only juice for a specific period. This can last anywhere from 24 hours to several days. Juice fasting can help detox the body, improve digestion, and boost the immune system.
Dry fasting: This fasting involves abstaining from food and water for a specific period. This can last anywhere from 24 hours to several days.
Religious fasting: Many religions involve fasting as a traditional practice, such as Ramadan in Islam, Lent in Christianity, and Yom Kippur in Judaism. The fasting periods and rules may vary but it is often a period of spiritual reflection and self-discipline.
