Pamper yourself, get back to nature and look after financial health
Include self-care in your journey to well-being
By Sibongile Mashaba - 20 February 2023 - 10:39
For many, the new year symbolises a fresh opportunity to set and chase professional and life goals.
However, while this is great for self-development, it can sometimes mean that you forget to prioritise self-care while chasing those goals. ..
Pamper yourself, get back to nature and look after financial health
Include self-care in your journey to well-being
For many, the new year symbolises a fresh opportunity to set and chase professional and life goals.
However, while this is great for self-development, it can sometimes mean that you forget to prioritise self-care while chasing those goals. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos