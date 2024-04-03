Get ready to level up: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series on its way to SA
This highly anticipated series punches above its weight, comprising a trio of smartphones that deliver incredible features at prices that won't break the bank
Forget your birthday or Christmas, the date to get the most excited about this year is April 10 because that’s when Xiaomi releases the Redmi Note 13 series in SA.
This highly anticipated series punches above its weight, comprising a trio of smartphones — the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G — that deliver incredible features at prices that won't break the bank.
All three come in a suave and stealthy Midnight Black colourway, with the Redmi Note 13 also available in Ice Blue, the Redmi Note 13 Pro in Forest Green and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in Moonlight White.
There's another thing all of these sleek smartphones have in common — and it's a big plus: with some other brands you need to pay extra for a powerful fast charger to go with your new phone, but Xiaomi has included one in the box of each device in the Redmi Note 13 series.
With load-shedding proving to be just as much a staple of everyday life in 2024 as it was in previous years, having fast-charging options is a necessity.
All three phones have a huge 5,000mAh battery to get you through a day or more of work and play. And, when it comes time to juice them up, you can do so faster courtesy of the Redmi Note 13's 33W charger, the Redmi Note 13 Pro's 67W charger and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G's 120W charger.
With these speedy chargers in play, the Redmi Note 13 Pro powers up to 100% in just 45 minutes, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G cuts that down to an astounding 19 minutes — perfect for grabbing that crucial charge right before the next stage of load-shedding kicks in.
Xiaomi has really focused on enhancing the user experience in the design of the Redmi Note 13 series. These smartphones are equipped with high-quality AMOLED displays, which boast an incredibly high refresh rate of up to 120Hz (double the standard 60Hz of many other devices). This means you can enjoy silky smooth scrolling without the lag, which makes everything from game play to browsing social media that much more enjoyable.
Now let's take a closer look at Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which is the next generation of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Stuff magazine midrange phone of 2023 award winner.
As it has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, you can fearlessly head out for a content creation blitz with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G without having to stress about the odd accidental splash.
Plus you'll be able to capture the most epic photos and videos thanks to its triple rear camera set-up comprising a 200MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. For perfect selfies, there's also a 16MP front-facing camera.
No matter how many shots you take with the front or back cameras, you likely won't have to worry about running out of space with 12G+ 512GB of on-board storage.
The other devices in the series are no slouch in the photography department either:
- The Redmi Note 13 Pro combines a triple rear camera (200MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro) with a 16MP front camera; and
- The Redmi Note 13's triple rear camera (108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro) is complemented by a 16MP front camera.
Brilliant deals and bundles from Vodacom
Don’t want to buy your Redmi Note 13 series smartphone outright? Vodacom has worked with Xiaomi to offer the best value-for-money contracts on these exciting new devices.
You'll be able to pick up the Redmi Note 13 for R329 per month, the Redmi Note 13 Pro for R429 per month, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G for R699 per month, on a 36-month contract when these devices hit SA on April 10. However, you'll need to move fast to snag one of these deals — stock is limited.
No matter which Redmi Note 13 series phone you opt for, make sure to enhance your contract by including a smart wearable for only R9 extra per month, or a smart appliance such as a robot vacuum, for only R29 extra per month.
A Redmi Note 13 series smartphone is just one aspect of a modern smart home and adding a wearable or smart appliance to the mix unlocks another key piece of the puzzle. For more information, visit the Vodacom website.
Ts & Cs apply.
This article was sponsored by Xiaomi.