Buying local feeds families, changes lives – Sphelele Chikowi
Two entrepreneurs give back by empowering women, youth
You reap what you sow.
That well-known adage has proven true for local entrepreneurs Sphelele Chikowi and Matlhogonolo Ledwaba in their growing business footprint and deepening net worth.
House number 7323 Phiri Street, Orlando West, Soweto, is the family home-cum-retail store of fashion, accessories and homeware brand Ntozinhle Lifestyle.
Situated within the Vilakazi Precinct, the store’s unmissable signage directs foot traffic of tourists and locals into Chikowi's lavishly decorated space.
The 45-year-old Soweto native originally debuted her brand, which translates to beautiful things, under the custom-made accessories niche. Thirteen years later, she has expanded into clothing and African-inspired furniture.
“I was born in Senaoane, then moved to Pimville. My mother was a seamstress and was known in the township for making curtains and aprons. Although my interest in fashion began then, I instead opened a hair salon for dreadlocks. It wasn’t until the period of recovery after a life-altering accident that I took the time to perfect my beading skills,” Chikowi says.
“It was then that I learnt about the kwa-Ndebele women and their beading. With the assistance of my former client, I went in search of these women who could do beadwork. Since then, we have 58 ladies who do our beadwork.”
An advocate for the economic freedom and liberation of women, Chikowi believes that had it not been for the sacrifices of the people who fought for freedom, she would not have the opportunities available to her today.
“We need to tell our children about the history so that they can value what they have now. We have economic freedom because the ones who fought for us paved the way and made it possible for us to have brands and business,” she says.
Chikowi joined other local enterprises in exhibiting at Proudly South African's 12th annual Buy Local Summit and Expo. The two-day expo launched yesterday and will conclude today.
“Sometimes people think that buying local means to buy into known local brands. However, most [of the] time, there is a story behind buying local,” she says.
“Our story is different. We are creating our jobs and with the talent that God has blessed the women beaders with; they can feed their families and change their lives.
“I am a firm believer that there is a market in our townships. Many people say that they want to go international, but there is enough market locally if you have the belief that there is a market in our townships.
"I would love to see Ntozinhle Lifestyle in almost every township in South Africa, within the people in the townships, so they can see that it is possible to make it in the spaces and community that you are."
The BreadBox Bakery & Studio
“I believe that business should change the community around you and when you do that, then everything else follows you. We have demonstrated and seen that you can take care of the community by employing people that are from the community and giving them skills,” says Ledwaba, founder of The BreadBox Bakery & Studio.
“Yes, you are in the business of making money but if you don’t take care of the community that is supposed to be supporting you, how will they support you? That’s what we believe in and why we started our business."
Located near the New Road N1 highway off-ramp at the Carlswald Décor Retail Centre in Midrand, The BreadBox Bakery & Studio has been at the locale since 2020.
“Right now, we are at the point where we need to scale up,” she says.
The 44-year-old from Ramotswa in Botswana started her business when she took notice of a handful of unemployed women who were seeking employment on the streets, some carrying their children on their backs. Determined to better their lives, in 2017 Ledwaba opened her kitchen and deep pockets to teach these women a skill she knew could multiply.
“I grew up baking. My grandmother was a baker. We would wake up every morning and bake quick breads [scones and biscuits] to sell. But most of the bakes we would give to less fortunate people. She was a social entrepreneur,” Ledwaba says.
The 2022 winner of the 702 Small Business Awards, Ledwaba and her team have since expanded beyond baked goods – offering store-bought dumplings, scones and magwinya pre-mixes; baking and cooking studio classes, children's cooking classes plus dining and wining experiences.
“We are part of different initiatives inside and outside our initial business to address youth unemployment from neighbouring Tembisa and other places," Ledwaba says.
"Most of our staff are under 35 years old who we train on the premises. Outside, we are on the programme for unemployed youth and have partnered with FoodBev Manufacturing Seta and Proudly South African to take 25 youths to culinary school to do a bread course.
“I believe in giving someone something that no one can take away from them, which is a skill. We upskill people, not to own them.”
