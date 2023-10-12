Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana launches limited-edition tile collection

Celebrated fashion designer Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana has scored an unexpected, yet ingenious, collaboration of creating bespoke cultural-inspired patterns that will enhance the floor and wall tiles of Mzansi homes.
In honour of SA’s leading tile retailer CTM’s 40th birthday, the setting for the launch of the limited-edition collection, billed as both fashionable and functional, was in Boksburg on Wednesday night. Statuesque Makhetha-Kwinana appeared regal in a head-wrap with a co-ordinating ensemble of tonal hues in cinnamon and taupe pleather jacket, which showed off the designs in the collection.
In attendance were well-known faces including Melanie Bala, Felipe Mazibuko, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, who looked cosy in a black and red Kobo waistcoat.
The collection will undoubtedly bring a luxe design touch, with a unique heritage feel, into local living spaces. The Lesotho-born designer is renowned for her Kobo capes, incorporating the heritage and aesthetic of the Basotho blanket to create distinct garments that are both locally and globally recognised.
Reflecting on the two-year design-to-tile process, Makhetha-Kwanana said the biggest lesson she learnt on the journey was to be patient.
“I would have conversations with the [CTM] team and they would tell me that within our tile range, some of these tiles have taken two years to perfect. That’s the thing about things that are beautiful and perfected, it does take time and patience,” she said.
“I’m excited for this collaboration with local designers where we can come and take this platform and tell our story about our African heritage and open up the box about what is African design.”
The fashion-inspired tiles were locally manufactured at the retailer’s world-class factories.
“With her eye for intricate details and her innate sense of blending culture and heritage, Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana is set to revolutionise the way we perceive tiles. Anticipation is mounting, and we cannot wait to offer our customers access to this limited-edition bespoke offering,” said Lance Foxcroft, CEO of Italtile Limited.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
