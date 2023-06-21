A date with Mama Nike

It’s just after 2pm on Easter Sunday, so the roads are calmer than usual — by Lagos standards. Even the weather is lenient, with scattered clouds and probably the lowest temperatures I’ve experienced since touching down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport four days earlier.

With the mercury peaking at 32°C, I’ve come to appreciate that for Nigeria this is as cool as it’s going to get this time of the year. For the fresh breeze, we can credit the thunderstorm the night before. First lesson when travelling to West Africa — invest in a mini handheld fan. Last September, Accra, Ghana, was more of a melting pot — metaphorically and literally.

To say I’ve been looking forward to visiting the world-renowned Nike Art Gallery (the largest privately owned art collection in West Africa) is an understatement. For my look of the day, I opt for something that screams “wearable art”, to complement the contemporary and traditional artworks.

I settle for a blue-and-white ALC Menswear spring/summer 2023 creation that plays on textile and is finished with a sweeping train. To give the look ease and modernity, I dress it down with matching MaXhosa Africa socks and white two-strap Arizona sandals from Birkenstock. When I emerge in the hotel lobby with a strut in my walk, social-media blogger Phil Mphela expresses concern about the practicality of the ensemble. “Won’t it catch dirt?” he asks. “That’s the point,” I quip.

Driving past the 1.36km-long Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, I notice that many locals are rocking their Sunday best, with vibrant shades of traditional wear dominating the streets. After parking outside the gallery, we spot a transcendent African goddess in the entranceway, surrounded by a small group.