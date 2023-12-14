SA's Patrón cocktail master Josh Hendricks shares his winning recipes

For the first challenge, they were tasked with crafting a Margarita De Mexico, featuring Patrón silver and an authentic Mexican ingredient.

Picking fresh spearmint as his Mexican ingredient, Hendricks combined tequila with cucumber cordial, lime juice, Cointreau, beetroot vinegar and jalapeño tincture to create a margarita dubbed the Amethyst De Jalisco, garnished with a rice cracker chicharrón.

Of this novel finishing touch, Hendricks said: “A rich cracker chicharrón is like pork crackling, but I made it vegan so it’s approachable for anyone. I wanted that contrast between savoury and really fresh from the cucumber, mint and agave.”

For the second challenge, the contestants had to mix up a drink paying homage to the Paloma — a classic tequila-based cocktail with grapefruit flavours — and present it using a ritual serve.

Hendricks' creation, called Eventide No. 2, featured Patrón Reposado and was themed around the beauty of Cape Town. For his ritual serve, he presented a library bookshelf, with each book revealing a different ingredient used in the cocktail.

“You open [a book] and the ingredients are there with your instructions. It tells you about Patrón and its origins and flavour notes, so you learn about the actual product,” the mixologist said.

Hendricks' preferred way of drinking Patrón Tequila is in a classic margarita with fresh lime and Cointreau. But, if you'd like some cocktail inspiration, here he shares his winning recipes: