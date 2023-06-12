PHOTOS | A-listers, colourful cocktails brightened World Gin Day

How do you celebrate World Gin Day? With an enchanting garden soirée, of course!
While the big day was celebrated globally on Saturday, two days earlier Bombay Sapphire hosted their intimate get-together with a fun-filled afternoon at the picturesque Beechwood Gardens in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
But it was no average afternoon tea party with sandwiches and crowd-pleasing finger foods.
Instead, delicious and colourful gin cocktails brightened up the moody winter weather. Guests including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, K Naomi, Tshepi Vundla, Sandile Mahlangu, Celeste Ntuli, Donald Nkomo, Bianca Le Grange, David Johnson and Doowap indulged on the botanical food menu that shone brighter than the sunset as Ami Faku performed her biggest hit.
Curated by celebrated chef Vicky Crease, the menu was a botanical fantasy enhanced with edible flowers, herbs and citrus zests. The starter was a flavourful herbed Consommé soup served in a glass tantalising enoki mushrooms, asparagus chopped parsley and long bruschetta. The main was between mouthwatering grilled salmon and chargrilled beef fillet.
The decadent dessert installation not only hit the sweet spot, but offered a feast for the eye. There were vanilla and spicy cinnamon cupcakes, macaroons, orange and lemon tart citron, chocolate brownies, mini carrot cakes and pancakes topped with honey and cinnamon.
Below is a recipe for one of the cocktails that was offered:
PINK GRAPEFRUIT & ROSEMARY GIN & TONIC TWIST
Fresh pink grapefruit and rosemary subtly infuse their flavour in a twist on a classic G&T. Bright, fresh, bursting with taste and perfect for the summer.
Ingredients
- 50 ml Bombay Sapphire gin
- 100 ml Chilled premium tonic water
- 2 Pink grapefruit wedges
- 2 Fresh rosemary sprigs
Method
- Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in
- Add Bombay Sapphire and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse
- Fill the glass with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water
- Gently stir to combine and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and sprig of rosemary before serving.
PHOTOS | A-listers, colourful cocktails brightened World Gin Day
'It was no average afternoon tea party with sandwiches'
Image: MacPhotography
How do you celebrate World Gin Day? With an enchanting garden soirée, of course!
While the big day was celebrated globally on Saturday, two days earlier Bombay Sapphire hosted their intimate get-together with a fun-filled afternoon at the picturesque Beechwood Gardens in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
But it was no average afternoon tea party with sandwiches and crowd-pleasing finger foods.
Instead, delicious and colourful gin cocktails brightened up the moody winter weather. Guests including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, K Naomi, Tshepi Vundla, Sandile Mahlangu, Celeste Ntuli, Donald Nkomo, Bianca Le Grange, David Johnson and Doowap indulged on the botanical food menu that shone brighter than the sunset as Ami Faku performed her biggest hit.
Curated by celebrated chef Vicky Crease, the menu was a botanical fantasy enhanced with edible flowers, herbs and citrus zests. The starter was a flavourful herbed Consommé soup served in a glass tantalising enoki mushrooms, asparagus chopped parsley and long bruschetta. The main was between mouthwatering grilled salmon and chargrilled beef fillet.
The decadent dessert installation not only hit the sweet spot, but offered a feast for the eye. There were vanilla and spicy cinnamon cupcakes, macaroons, orange and lemon tart citron, chocolate brownies, mini carrot cakes and pancakes topped with honey and cinnamon.
Below is a recipe for one of the cocktails that was offered:
PINK GRAPEFRUIT & ROSEMARY GIN & TONIC TWIST
Fresh pink grapefruit and rosemary subtly infuse their flavour in a twist on a classic G&T. Bright, fresh, bursting with taste and perfect for the summer.
Ingredients
Method
Image: Simz Cimi Photography
Image: Simz Cimi Photography
Image: Simz Cimi Photography
Image: MacPhotography
Image: MacPhotography
Image: MacPhotography
Image: MacPhotography
Image: MacPhotography
Image: Simz Cimi Photography
Treat dad to a hearty meal on Father’s Day
Interesting cocktail recipes featuring avocados
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos