Food & Drink

Interesting cocktail recipes featuring avocados

Versatility of this fruit knows no bounds

30 May 2023 - 08:38
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist
Avocado Martini.
Image: Supplied

Fancy some avocado in your cocktail? I’m being serious. The versatility of avocado knows no bounds. I quite honestly have had avocado in all the ways that you can have it, or so I thought.

June is World Avo Month and honestly avocados deserve to be celebrated. This produce is so hardworking that you can find it spanning across industries. From its use in skincare, to desserts and food, the avocado is very hardworking. Avocados are high in copper, which plays a role in the functioning of special immune cells, like macrophages, neutrophils and monocytes. Copper also enhances the activity of natural killer cells that help to limit the spread of infections in the body.

Avocados are high in biotin, a B-vitamin that helps maintain normal skin functioning. They also contain beta-sitosterol, a bioactive compound that has been shown to have a special effect on immunity. They are also a source of fibre, which is essential for a healthy gut (home to an incredible 65% of your immune system).

It is no wonder avocados have such a large fan-base and they’ve also made an appearance in the craft cocktail movement. If you’re an adventurous foodie, here are some interesting cocktail recipes featuring avocados from the South African Avocado Growers’ Association you can try.

Avocado Mint Mojito.
Image: Supplied

Avocado Mint Mojito

Makes 4 small glasses

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Handful of fresh mint leaves (about 40 leaves or more), rinsed
  • 3 limes, rinsed
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) white sugar
  • 2 ripe, avocados, peeled, stoned and diced
  • 50 ml (2 tots) rum, optional
  • 500 ml (2 cups) crushed ice or ice cubes
  • 1 litre (4 cups) soda water, chilled

Method:

  1. Reserve 4 sprigs of mint for garnish. Tear the remaining mint leaves up and place in a large shaker or large mason jar with lid.
  2. Cut one lime in quarters and place one quarter in each glass as a garnish.
  3. Cut the remaining 2 limes into quarters and place in the shaker with mint leaves and add the sugar. Crush with a muddler or a wooden spoon to release the mint flavour.
  4. Add the diced avocado, and rum if using, and mash well. Add the crushed ice and close the lid of the shaker. Shake well until the avocado is mixed with the rest of the ingredients. Pour in half of the soda water and stir gently to combine - take care as the soda will fizz.
  5. Fill four glasses with more ice, strain the avocado mojito into the glasses, top up with more soda. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve.
Avocado & Grapefruit Margarita.
Image: supplied

Frozen Avocado & Pink Grapefruit Margarita 

Serves 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 30-45 ml (2-3 tbsp) salt flakes
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges
  • 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
  • 25 ml (1 tot) Tequila
  • 25 ml (1 tot) Triple Sec
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) Agave syrup
  • 250 ml (1 cup) pink grapefruit juice
  • 500 ml (2 cups) ice
  • 2 wheels of pink grapefruit

Method:

  1. To salt-rim the glasses, place the salt flakes in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Run a lemon wedge around the rim of a glass and then dip in the salt flakes so that it is evenly distributed.
  2. To make the margarita, place the avocado, Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave syrup, grapefruit juice and ice in a high-speed blender and blend until slushy.
  3. Pour into the salt rimmed glasses and garnish with slices of pink grapefruit. Serve immediately, preferably with avocado tacos.

Avocado Martini

A delightful twist on the classic vodka martini, while almost unrecognisable as it’s transformed from the standard clear to opaque green liquid that’s smooth and sweet.

Makes 2

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
  • 120 ml (½ cup) coconut milk, preferably lite
  • 60 ml (4 tbsp) vodka
  • 60 ml (4 tbsp) dry vermouth
  • Tajin Spice or chilli lime seasoning (optional)

 Method:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a blender and purée until smooth.
  2. Pour into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
  3. Shake and strain into a chilled, Tajin-lined martini glass.

