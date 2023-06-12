×

Preliminary Comrades stats show no deaths, 20 hospitalised

12 June 2023 - 16:52
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
No deaths have been recorded among runners who took part in the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

While 20 Comrades Marathon athletes have been admitted to hospital, no deaths were recorded.

This is according to preliminary statistics Comrades Marathon Association race doctor Jeremy Boulter provided to TimesLIVE on Monday, a day after the ultra-marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Last year, runners were shocked by the death of athletes Phakamile Ntshiza and Mzameleni Mthembu, both in their 40s.

Boulter had warned athletes not to run if they were sick two weeks before the race.

He said 350 athletes were attended to at the medical tent at the finish.

Fifty-one runners, 24 at the finish and 27 on the route, were taken to hospital.

“Twenty were admitted to hospital and all are doing well.”

