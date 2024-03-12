Esprit x You campaign is all about finding your freshest flavourful fashion combo

This year Esprit is owning fresh flavour combos with a campaign called Esprit x You, giving you a chance to win a bold fashion combo of your own!

With the help of celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede K, five lucky winners will get to walk away with a shopping spree and style collab worth R10,000 each!

Just like Esprit, this campaign gives you a chance to put two or more flavours together to create an even fresher combo. And because Esprit is one of a kind, we can’t wait to see the new looks the winners will be flaunting.

“Esprit x You invites consumers to be true to themselves and let their clothes do the talking,” says Esprit’s brand manager Buhle Jongilanga. “It’s about embracing what makes you unique and owning it with a brand that allows you to do just that.”

If you like to make a statement and dress to express, then this is your chance to enter. Buy any Esprit product and dial *120*12321# for a chance to win.

It’s your time to shine with a unique fashion fusion, inspired by your most flavourful self!

For more information follow Esprit on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter), and see Gumede K work his magic.

This article was sponsored by Esprit.

Esprit supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18.