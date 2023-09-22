×

Guests dance the night away at Delicious pre-party

Guests danced the night away, while they soaked the panoramic 360-degree view of Joburg

22 September 2023 - 10:13
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Paballo Kgware, Anatii and Sarah Langa at the Sanlam and DStv Delicious Festivals' pre-party.
Paballo Kgware, Anatii and Sarah Langa at the Sanlam and DStv Delicious Festivals' pre-party.
Image: Ray Manzana

 

Thursday night, stars including Anatii, Sarah Langa, Paballo Kgware, Thando Thabethe and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa converged on Alto234 – the highest urban rooftop bar in Africa.

Nested on the 57th floor of the third-tallest building in Africa, The Leonardo, in heart of Sandton, guests had to take at least two elevator rides to reach the soirée. Feeling parched, just from reading that? A glass of bubbles upon arrival, followed by oysters, was the perfect sunset vibe.

The occasion? The “It party” of the Heritage weekend hosted by Sanlam to kick off the 10th anniversary of the DStv Delicious International Food & Drinks festival.

Image: Ray Manzana

Undoubtedly, the hottest corner at the pre-party was the SMag corner, featuring appearances by Thabethe, Mlotshwa and other familiar faces including Celeste Khumalo, Tshego Koke, Yaya Mavundla, Tumi Powerhouse, Craig Jacobs, Lesley Mofokeng, Mandla Mhinga and Tshiamo Modisane.

“We are out and partying at the tallest building in Africa,” said Tumi Powerhouse while breaking a few moves on the dance floor with BFF Mavundla. 

Kgware shared that she can hardly contain her excitement about watching Nigerian megastar Tems perform live on Saturday. Modisane, on the other side, is waiting in anticipation for Sunday headliner Maxwell. 

“I’m super excited to see both Maxwell and Tems,” added Thabethe. 

Guests danced the night away, while they soaked the panoramic 360-degree view of Joburg.

Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana

