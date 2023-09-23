Festival stylin’

Let your hair be the only crown you need with these main-character-energy trends.

Trending: Main-character hair

Disco puffs: Bring the 1970s disco era to festival season with voluminous Afro puffs, which are perfect for warmer, balmy weather. The trick is to slick down hair using a styling gel, which will make the hair at the base of the Afro puffs lie super flat and create a dual-texture finish.

Separate hair down the middle into two sections and tie as you would when creating pigtails. Comb and fluff out puffs and finish off by laying edges and wrapping gelled hair to set it.