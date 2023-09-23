Festival stylin’
Let your hair be the only crown you need with these main-character-energy trends
Trending: Main-character hair
Disco puffs: Bring the 1970s disco era to festival season with voluminous Afro puffs, which are perfect for warmer, balmy weather. The trick is to slick down hair using a styling gel, which will make the hair at the base of the Afro puffs lie super flat and create a dual-texture finish.
Separate hair down the middle into two sections and tie as you would when creating pigtails. Comb and fluff out puffs and finish off by laying edges and wrapping gelled hair to set it.
Copper braids: It goes without saying that we are still wildly obsessed with hair colour of the Ice Spice variety. A huge trend spotted on celebs at Coachella, fiery shades such as red, copper, and orange are bound to be a festival staple this season.
And there’s no need to commit permanently to being a redhead — go copper for the day with a wig in the style of your choice or add some vibrant extensions to box braids or twists.
1970s texture: Let your natural curly texture take centre stage and channel the 1970s and 1980s, which saw icons such as Donna Summer and Diana Ross sport big, bouncy curls that looked effortless and were made for dancing.
Combat shrinkage and stretch out Afro by sleeping in braids or twists overnight and comb out in the morning for maximum length and volume. Enhance curl pattern and texture with a curl activator or curl-defining cream to finish.
Cornrow art: We love a great cornrow moment, so give the trusty protective style a twist with sculptural designs and embellished accessories woven into braids. Take inspiration from the runway of Andrew GN and make cornrows the main event with the addition of pearls sewn in along the braids, or incorporate extensions into your cornrows, braiding them past the nape.
Finish off by wrapping the ends of each cornrow with wool and creating sculptural loops resembling a crown.
Grace Jones cuts: Calling all short-hair girlies — it’s time to channel some serious Grace Jones energy with Afro-textured low-top fades. On the N°21 and Benetton runways, short Afros were given a rock-star edge styled in geometric silhouettes with razor sharp lines or cut into short, boxy styles.
These are the perfect mix of masculine and feminine. (Just make sure to have a barber neaten up edges for a super-sharp finish on festival day.)