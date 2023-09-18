Woolworths brings employees' art to life in special Heritage Day collection
Woolies challenged its staff to literally draw inspiration from their culture — and turned the winners' masterpieces into a homeware and clothing collection
To celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of the rainbow nation this Heritage Day, Woolworths launched a creative competition open to all its employees. The brief was simple: they needed to use their artistic talents to capture their stories and represent their cultural heritage.
And the employees did just that: paintings, sculptures, sketches and doodles were submitted in an array of dazzling colours and designs.
“As a proudly South African brand, we were so impressed by all the submissions we received, and it showcased just how passionate and creative the Woolworths family is,” says Sonia Battista, GM for fashion at Woolworths. “We saw the pride of heritage in every creation and the beautiful and sensitive way in which every entry explored culture.”
After much deliberation by a panel of Woolworths’ leadership and special celebrity judges — Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo Jeans and Sunday Times lifestyle contributor Aspasia Karras — two winners were chosen. They are Patricia Busisiwe Skosana, a fashion department manager from Pretoria, and Tara Franken, a buying assistant in the RE: Denim department in Cape Town.
Not only did Skosana and Franken receive fabulous prizes, but their artworks were transformed into vibrant prints and used to create a special Heritage Day capsule collection of clothing and homeware. Featuring scatter cushions and men, women and children's garments, this collection is available online and at selected Woolworths stores nationwide.
“As a Ndebele woman, I pride myself in representing my culture and marital status through the adornment of our attire,” says Skosana, who took inspiration from isigolwani (beaded neckpieces) when creating her entry.
“In my drawing, I wanted to represent isigolwani through the use of circles in different sizes and the colours that represent our rainbow nation. The Ndebele tribe is also known for their colourful drawings outlined with black lines, which inspired the black lines around the circles.”
Speaking of her winning artwork, Franken says: “I wanted to express how I feel and see our heritage and what we are about as South Africans and how we all show up together. Even though many of us live separate lives, we are all connected in our unique ways, and that is what makes us so special to one another.”
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.