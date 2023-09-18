Woolworths brings employees' art to life in special Heritage Day collection

To celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of the rainbow nation this Heritage Day, Woolworths launched a creative competition open to all its employees. The brief was simple: they needed to use their artistic talents to capture their stories and represent their cultural heritage.

And the employees did just that: paintings, sculptures, sketches and doodles were submitted in an array of dazzling colours and designs.

“As a proudly South African brand, we were so impressed by all the submissions we received, and it showcased just how passionate and creative the Woolworths family is,” says Sonia Battista, GM for fashion at Woolworths. “We saw the pride of heritage in every creation and the beautiful and sensitive way in which every entry explored culture.”

After much deliberation by a panel of Woolworths’ leadership and special celebrity judges — Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo Jeans and Sunday Times lifestyle contributor Aspasia Karras — two winners were chosen. They are Patricia Busisiwe Skosana, a fashion department manager from Pretoria, and Tara Franken, a buying assistant in the RE: Denim department in Cape Town.

Not only did Skosana and Franken receive fabulous prizes, but their artworks were transformed into vibrant prints and used to create a special Heritage Day capsule collection of clothing and homeware. Featuring scatter cushions and men, women and children's garments, this collection is available online and at selected Woolworths stores nationwide.