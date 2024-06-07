New sounds spark Professor's return to music

Kwaito legend Professor is ready for his second act and hoping to recreate the magic of his 2010 smash hit Jezebel with his music comeback.
Real name Mkhonzeni Langa, the 46-year-old musician had other commercial successes as a solo act with singles such as Imoto, Lento, Fingerprints, Speaker and Unobenga.
In late 2016 the buzz around his career fizzled out. Now almost 10 years later, Professor says he used the time away to reflect and recharge. Working with a new team, he is now reintroducing himself to a new generation with a modern and fluid sound.
“I am excited to be back in the industry and it still feels like I never left. I'm also looking forward to dominating the space again,” he said
“As a creative person, time away from the industry and not being active meant I was not doing what I was born to do. So, as much as I wasn’t in the forefront, musically, I made sure to remain as creative as possible.”
Before finding success as music duo T'Zozo En Professor in the mid-2000s, he was a member of a family group consisting of his siblings and fellow kwaito artist Character, popularly known for his hit song Ex-ongasolveki.
“What I missed the most about not being in the music scene was not being able to put my material out. I felt deprived as a creative. I love performing and interacting with my fans on stage and that was the biggest void I felt during my hiatus,” he said.
“In the time that I’ve been away, I’ve had the privilege to see and come to the realisation that South Africans are the most talented people I know. They have created unique genres that allows artist like myself to make a comeback.
"I tend to believe that if it wasn’t for the new genres I wouldn't have been able to come back into music production. Their passion and love for music has inspired me to be able to reinvent myself and my sound in being able to fuse the multiple genres such as kwaito, the new 3-step gqom and amapiano.”
Professor has released new single Watsamaya featuring Nhlanhla Mafu (formerly Nciza) from Mafikizolo.
“My collaboration with Nhlanhla comes at a time where I am particularly thrilled to be able to play with the fusion in the sound," he said.
“I captured elements from the old sound I used to work with and created this amazing single that Nhlanhla has brought to life.”
What kind of legacy does he want to leave behind?
“All I want is for people to respect me and all that I’ve done,” Professor said.
“I believe in giving respect to be able to receive respect. So, in this, I plan to continue to bless people with the musical gift God has given me.”
