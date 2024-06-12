Sophie Ndaba honoured to have worked with Mpho Sebeng on new TV show

Late actor Mpho Sebeng, who died in a fatal car accident last month, posthumously stars in new drama series 016FM sharing the screen with veteran actor Sophie Ndaba.
The new Showmax show depicts youth culture in the Vaal and also features a star-studded cast of Nthati Moshesh, Mapaseka Koetle, Katlego Mabote, Sello Motloung, Mapula Mafole, Noni Mafani and Mbasa Msongelo.
For Ndaba, 50, it was an honour working with Sebeng on one of his final projects.
“Working with actors who have some sort of roots in the Vaal was so nostalgic," Ndaba said.
"The most honour I had was getting to experience Mpho, who I found to be quite well-mannered. He had so much respect for his craft and his colleagues. He wasn’t easily intimidated. We had superstars and well known DJs come on set, but he stayed in his lane and delivered on what he had to do."
Ndaba added that she will remember Sebeng for his humour on set.
“Mpho used to love throwing jokes when we were chilling by the river during our break time. He was the type of person you could talk to about anything. From dating to fashion, he was just good at conversing and very funny. He had such an infectious smile that you could see came from the inside," Ndaba said.
“He also never made our younger casts mates feel that he was better than them – based on all the work he has done in the industry. I mean, Mpho had more experience than his direct co-actor who isn’t as well known as him but he never bossed him around or made him feel inferior, that to me is true and real character.”
Ndaba is currently on bed rest at her Johannesburg home nursing a broken ankle, she also balances her healing with a bit of work.
Filming the series on location in the Vaal was another thing Ndaba held dear to her heart.
“Shooting the show was quite amazing because my father is from the Vaal and it made sense to be a part of the show,” she said.
“We’ve never really had a show dedicated to us, let alone the youth of our community especially during the celebration of such a memorable month. The fact that the whole series was shot in the Vaal area makes me feel honoured to be a part of a lasting legacy.”
Sebeng opens up about new role in The Queen
Ndaba rose to fame in her 20s playing Queen Moroka in SA's longest running soapie Generations. She has also starred in Isidingo, She is King, Gog' Helen and Lockdown.
She has also been open and vocal about diabetes following her diagnosis. She's also an advocate of mental health and women facing GBV.
“Just last week, I was talking to women on how to start afresh and find the rest button. I’ll be hosting a wellness programme at the upcoming Basha Uhuru festival. I will show ways on how to prevent certain chronic illnesses and not end up like Sophie Ndaba who is diabetic,” she said.
“I believe I have a new purpose. I have a mandate from God that I need to fulfil so that it is well with me. He has allowed me to be diabetic, suffer depression and go through abuse so that I can show people how I dealt and survived it all. Something I’ll continue to share with women and help them through their difficult time.
“As a wellness practitioner, I will also be launching my wellness tonic soon. It has all the key natural vegetables that formed part of my healing and wellness journey.”
