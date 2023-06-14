Hanging out with DJ Tira
The Hollywoodbets Durban July experience with the theme “Out of this World” would not be complete without DJ Tira’s posh Afrotainment marquee.
TWELVE YEARS A HOST: I became a host in 2011. For me, Durban July is about fashion, networking, making big bucks, and bringing a lot of business to Durban. The Durban July is the best weekend you can have in the city.
LESSONS LEARNT AS A HOST: I’ve learnt to always have a plan B because of traffic and overbooking. I sometimes have to overbook my entertainment lineup because people don’t pitch up. On that weekend, there are so many gigs happening and artists overbook themselves. Durban July is expensive. You need to be careful how you spend your money to do whatever it is that you want to.
ONE FOR THE BOOKS: At one Fact Durban Rocks (after-party concert) I hosted there was another event that had [US musician] Chris Brown. That event brought people to my event and was alive — and I recorded the biggest numbers.
TIPS FOR FIRST-TIME ATTENDEES. Buy tickets to the Afrotainment marquee. Other than that, go out and have a good time. Durban presents summer in winter, but it’s not that hot, so bring something warm to wear and experience Durban at its best. To make the most of the weekend, prepare yourself. Arrive on Friday and leave on Monday.
Be wise about how you spend your money because Durban July can leave you broke. Book your accommodation now — the sooner you sort it out the better.
GUIDE FOR FIRST-TIME HOSTS. Choose one project that you are going for and just go for that and don’t be all over the show. Have one solid plan, with one solid event, and make it happen. Don’t put pressure on yourself by hosting at the club, hotel, and event. This year I’m only hosting the Afrotainment marquee and the afterparty, which is the Fact Durban Rocks event. That’s where my focus is.
THE LAST HOORAY. I think this is my final Durban July and I’m going all out to make sure that I really put a stamp. This will be the last marquee I’ll do. I won’t be doing it forever because it has its own challenges.
OUT OF THIS WORLD. I love to see people looking good and dressed up — people’s fashion will always surprise you. I think there will be a lot of colour and at least one or two spaceships. And maybe we will see the first alien. It’s going to be interesting.