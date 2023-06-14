Hanging out with DJ Tira

The Hollywoodbets Durban July experience with the theme “Out of this World” would not be complete without DJ Tira’s posh Afrotainment marquee.

TWELVE YEARS A HOST: I became a host in 2011. For me, Durban July is about fashion, networking, making big bucks, and bringing a lot of business to Durban. The Durban July is the best weekend you can have in the city.

LESSONS LEARNT AS A HOST: I’ve learnt to always have a plan B because of traffic and overbooking. I sometimes have to overbook my entertainment lineup because people don’t pitch up. On that weekend, there are so many gigs happening and artists overbook themselves. Durban July is expensive. You need to be careful how you spend your money to do whatever it is that you want to.

ONE FOR THE BOOKS: At one Fact Durban Rocks (after-party concert) I hosted there was another event that had [US musician] Chris Brown. That event brought people to my event and was alive — and I recorded the biggest numbers.

TIPS FOR FIRST-TIME ATTENDEES. Buy tickets to the Afrotainment marquee. Other than that, go out and have a good time. Durban presents summer in winter, but it’s not that hot, so bring something warm to wear and experience Durban at its best. To make the most of the weekend, prepare yourself. Arrive on Friday and leave on Monday.