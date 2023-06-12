My brother’s keeper: Getting to know Denetric and Lebo Malope
Siblings Denetric (24) and Lebo Malope (turning 18 on 14 June) have taken Paris and Milan by storm on the runways of Fendi, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Zegna, Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith, JW Anderson and more.
Which of your brother’s features do you wish you had?
Denetric: The shape of Lebo’s face is stunning. I know people usually say we look alike, but I admire his facial structure, he is just so beautiful. If I could copy and paste his cheekbones onto me, I would.
Lebo: I admire Denetric’s ears a lot — they stand out as one of the features that make him beautiful.
Growing up, who was the naughtiest?
Denetric: I was always naughty. Whenever it seemed like I’d get caught, Lebo would protect me and not tell, but when he’d get caught, I would tell on him. Looking back, I’m sorry about that.
Who’s the funniest?
Lebo: Definitely Denetric. He talks more than I do and most of it is jokes, which always make me laugh.
Who has the most style?
Denetric: I do. I have a lot of clothes and my fashion-design background has contributed to my love for clothes. I’m versatile; I can dress up as a girl one minute and as a boy the next. It all depends on what I’m feeling like that day.
Lebo: Denetric — he loves clothes and buys them quite a lot. As a result, he is more stylish.
Who has the better skin routine?
Denetric: Lebo does — he doesn’t even have a skin routine; he just has perfect skin.
Lebo: I just have good skin. I can eat whatever I want, and my skin will remain as is.
Who cooks when you are abroad?
Denetric: I do. I like trying out new recipes, especially when we were living together last year. I would cook chicken and pasta for us and other delicious recipes.
Who is your mother’s favourite child?
Denetric: Lebo, because he’s the last born. Our mother just loves him a lot because she feels there are certain things she should protect him from, seeing how innocent he is. That’s not the case with me. My mother trusts me with both my siblings. I think it’s because I am more assertive and know what I want, whereas with Lebo, she’s a little scared to let him go into the real world.
Lebo: I am, but I don’t like it. They always remind me that I am the baby of the family and I need to be protected, but I am growing up and I need to spread my wings. However, I am fully aware that it might not be easy for my family to let me go into the real world on my own just as yet.
What is it like travelling together internationally?
Denetric: It’s the best. What I love about it is our individuality and how we get to be who we are in a different country. We also get to meet up and enjoy each other’s company, but on a different continent. What I also love is how I am there to help guide and show him the ropes in the modelling industry, which is quite harsh sometimes.
Lebo: It’s super fun. The fact that we grew up together and we’re out there in the world modelling and sometimes living together is super cool.
What is your fondest memory of your brother abroad?
Denetric: Taking Lebo to go see the Eiffel Tower up close for the first time. He had just landed in France and that’s the first thing I wanted to do with him. It was something that I had manifested for a long time and for me to finally do it was such an emotional moment as his big brother. Another moment was being backstage with him at the Fendi runway show in June last year. I remember thinking that all of this couldn’t be true, that moment seemed impossible because it was a dream come true for both of us. I was in the line before him and when I looked back at him, I couldn’t believe that both of us were living this dream.
What else do you get up to abroad?
Denetric: We always try different things, such as swimming, ice skating, and dinners. Last year we got the opportunity to live abroad together for the first time. We lived in our flat for three weeks. It was a tricky and busy season for us and we learnt how to best live together and navigate through the tension we both faced.
How would you describe your relationship?
Denetric: I’ve always strived to be the best brother for Lebo. I wanted to make sure I was the best example he could look up to and to always be there for him. Sometimes I can be professional with him, but I always hug him and remind him of our goals. I’m a very present brother, and want only the best for my little brother.
Lebo: He is more of a mentor to me. He guides me a lot and I appreciate him for that.
What modelling tips have you learnt from your brother?
Denetric: To be more natural. Lebo just lets things be and walks. I like taking more control, but I’ve realised that I don’t always have to be that way. I should learn to relax and let things flow, like he does.
Lebo: To always be me, no matter what. To focus more on my craft and to perfect myself as a model. He also taught me that, with modelling, there are a lot of ups and downs and different seasons. In some seasons you’ll do great, while in others it might be hard to make it.
But no matter what, he has taught me to keep my chin up and keep moving. To have a resilient spirit and go for what I want. I remember telling myself that I wanted to be like Denetric when I first saw him on the runway, but then I went bigger than him.
How are you managing high school with your modelling career?
Lebo: I travel and model during school holidays and manage schoolwork when it’s school season.
What was your reaction when you first saw Lebo on the international runway, especially so young?
Denetric: I’m a professional when it comes to work, but when Lebo had his first show, I was so emotional. I couldn’t believe that such a moment was happening to him. I was on a train to Paris from Milan; I remember crying because it was unbelievable to me. Seeing my little brother look so stunning on an international runway left me so emotional. I was so happy for him — everything was finally coming together.
What does the future hold?
Denetric: I would like to go back to fashion designing, I can’t let my qualification go to waste. I also see myself living a very comfortable and easy life. For the past five years, I have been trying to figure out who I am, and I am glad to see my growth in the modelling industry. Now the next thing is to be comfortable.
Lebo: To be one of the top international models ever to come from South Africa.