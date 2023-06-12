My brother’s keeper: Getting to know Denetric and Lebo Malope

What is it like travelling together internationally?

Denetric: It’s the best. What I love about it is our individuality and how we get to be who we are in a different country. We also get to meet up and enjoy each other’s company, but on a different continent. What I also love is how I am there to help guide and show him the ropes in the modelling industry, which is quite harsh sometimes.

Lebo: It’s super fun. The fact that we grew up together and we’re out there in the world modelling and sometimes living together is super cool.

What is your fondest memory of your brother abroad?

Denetric: Taking Lebo to go see the Eiffel Tower up close for the first time. He had just landed in France and that’s the first thing I wanted to do with him. It was something that I had manifested for a long time and for me to finally do it was such an emotional moment as his big brother. Another moment was being backstage with him at the Fendi runway show in June last year. I remember thinking that all of this couldn’t be true, that moment seemed impossible because it was a dream come true for both of us. I was in the line before him and when I looked back at him, I couldn’t believe that both of us were living this dream.

What else do you get up to abroad?

Denetric: We always try different things, such as swimming, ice skating, and dinners. Last year we got the opportunity to live abroad together for the first time. We lived in our flat for three weeks. It was a tricky and busy season for us and we learnt how to best live together and navigate through the tension we both faced.

How would you describe your relationship?

Denetric: I’ve always strived to be the best brother for Lebo. I wanted to make sure I was the best example he could look up to and to always be there for him. Sometimes I can be professional with him, but I always hug him and remind him of our goals. I’m a very present brother, and want only the best for my little brother.

Lebo: He is more of a mentor to me. He guides me a lot and I appreciate him for that.