South Africa

NPA suffers R150,000 loss in tale of two Ngobenis

Same name and address, different fingerprints

09 June 2023 - 07:03

A man who was arrested in a mistaken identity and accused of stealing a cellphone has been awarded R150,000 after he sued the state for wrongful arrest.

The high court in Johannesburg ordered national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi to pay Tinyiko Given Ngobeni the money after he was put behind bars from 11 to 29 November 2016 for the crime...

