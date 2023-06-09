NPA suffers R150,000 loss in tale of two Ngobenis
Same name and address, different fingerprints
A man who was arrested in a mistaken identity and accused of stealing a cellphone has been awarded R150,000 after he sued the state for wrongful arrest.
The high court in Johannesburg ordered national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi to pay Tinyiko Given Ngobeni the money after he was put behind bars from 11 to 29 November 2016 for the crime...
NPA suffers R150,000 loss in tale of two Ngobenis
Same name and address, different fingerprints
A man who was arrested in a mistaken identity and accused of stealing a cellphone has been awarded R150,000 after he sued the state for wrongful arrest.
The high court in Johannesburg ordered national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi to pay Tinyiko Given Ngobeni the money after he was put behind bars from 11 to 29 November 2016 for the crime...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos