Fashion & Beauty

Designer Mzukisi Mbane looks back at an exhilarating year

'I went to Paris, New York and Lagos showcasing my designs'

08 December 2022 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Founder and creative director of Imprint ZA Mzukisi Mbane dubbes 2022 his best year yet.
Image: supplied

There is nowhere you can mention modern African luxury without name dropping Imprint ZA designer Mzukisi Mbane, who in the last five years has influenced and defined the fashion landscape through his vibrant and distinct textile.  

Born and raised in Khayelitsha in Western Cape, the self-taught designer takes us through his exhilarating year that concludes with his showcase at the 4th annual Cape Town Resort Collections this weekend.

Why was 2022 your best year yet?

I travelled the world sharing and showcasing my designs. I went to Paris, New York and Nigeria. I realised how much the world appreciates our craft as African designers. I’ve also been able to establish a market that’s keen on buying my designs and the opportunities presented to me this year were overwhelming but in a good sense. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store. Oh, also seeing the love Billy Porter gave my designs was one insane moment for me… I couldn’t believe I was living in such a moment.

What were your highs this year?

Being able to showcase at Lagos Fashion Week. The first time I did Lagos, was in 2015, I was younger then and didn’t know how to communicate my brand cohesively with my audience but this year I got a chance to execute it better.

What were your lows?

Losing my luggage that had the initial collection that I wanted to showcase at Lagos Fashion Week. The collection I showcased on the runway were my personal clothes that were put together. Despite all of that Im glad the backup collection received great reviews. 

Image: supplied

You are featured in the latest campaign for Birkenstock. Take us through that?

I’ve always been attracted to something that is of heritage or some value in history. Having a brand that’s been around for years and has perfected its craft approach me to pair my designs with their shoes for the summer campaign was an easy yes for me. I love how the shoe doesn’t compete with the clothes that I design but rather compliments them. 

Why are Birkenstocks the perfect shoes for the summer?

I love how the shoe just fits like a glove. It emulates your foot and the various colours are eccentric, they are definitely the shoes to pair with your outfit this summer.

Fashion tips for December?

Always choose comfort over anything. Yes, be fashionable but at your most comfortable. You don’t need to be simple or basic, you can add a pop of colour, the colour of the year is pink, so add that to your look and you’ll step into any occasion in style.  Add a kimono to your wardrobe, it works with swimwear, daytime or evening wear, it just adds that pizzazz to your look.  

