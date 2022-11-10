Makhanya had not responded to Sowetan texts and calls about her exit from the show at the time of publication.
In the current storyline, Lindiwe is going through a difficult pregnancy after being informed by doctors that she has pulmonary hypertension. She is then advised to choose between her life or that of the baby, and chooses the latter, which ultimately leads to the character’s death in tonight’s episode.
Rantsoma said he was going to miss how giving Makhanya was with their scenes.
“At first it was difficult because of the chemistry we have already built into Nhlamulo and Lindiwe. We had to grow closer. We shared everything that happens in our lives and started trusting each other as family,” Rantsoma said.
“What I will miss the most about Lindiwe is how much love she gave to Nhlamulo. I mean, Lindiwe loved a man who started out as a criminal to now being a loyal husband who works hard for his family.”
On set, Rantsoma revealed that Makhanya had a caring spirit and would often volunteer to buy crew members things they may need.
“Yes, she may not have done that for everyone but the ones she touched and became close with, you could tell how much she meant to them and the same was reciprocated," he said.
'Nomvelo Makhanya arrived with a bang and exits with so much power at her peak'
Much-loved actress leaves Scandal! after 9 years
Image: Supplied
Nomvelo Makhanya, who plays the much-loved character of Lindiwe Ngema on Scandal!, will bow out of the soap opera tonight.
The 26-year-old actor became a household name and grew up on the small screen portraying the troublesome daughter of Mlungisi (Patrick Mofokeng) and Zinzile (Gcina Nkosi).
Through her character she captured the hearts of television viewers through topical storylines that captured teen angst, blesser culture and forex scams. The character went on to find love and married Nhlamulo (Matthews Rantsoma).
“It feels like yesterday when Nomvelo with other teenagers from the National School of the Arts came to audition for Lindiwe, she was the shortest of them all yet the boldest and strongest in both personality and appearance,” said Grace Mahlaba, creative producer for Scandal!.
“We have been honoured as a production, especially the viewers who saw Lindiwe arrive with a bang and exit with so much power at her peak. She gave every storyline her utmost best whether leading or supporting. Nomvelo is a force to be reckoned with.”
Makhanya had not responded to Sowetan texts and calls about her exit from the show at the time of publication.
In the current storyline, Lindiwe is going through a difficult pregnancy after being informed by doctors that she has pulmonary hypertension. She is then advised to choose between her life or that of the baby, and chooses the latter, which ultimately leads to the character’s death in tonight’s episode.
Rantsoma said he was going to miss how giving Makhanya was with their scenes.
“At first it was difficult because of the chemistry we have already built into Nhlamulo and Lindiwe. We had to grow closer. We shared everything that happens in our lives and started trusting each other as family,” Rantsoma said.
“What I will miss the most about Lindiwe is how much love she gave to Nhlamulo. I mean, Lindiwe loved a man who started out as a criminal to now being a loyal husband who works hard for his family.”
On set, Rantsoma revealed that Makhanya had a caring spirit and would often volunteer to buy crew members things they may need.
“Yes, she may not have done that for everyone but the ones she touched and became close with, you could tell how much she meant to them and the same was reciprocated," he said.
Motsoaledi Setumo bounces back with new energy for acting
Eugene Khoza returns with one-man show after five-year break
End of the road for DiepCity lead star Zikhona Bali
Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali finds her niche by sharing good vibes
Masandi shines both on screen and in music
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos