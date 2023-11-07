Thapelo Mafatshe’s culinary excellence brings curious taste for different flavours of the world

Chef Thapelo Mafatshe is bringing the fusion of exotic Mozambican cuisine accompanied with Mzansi flavours to the rest of the world.
Nestled between Pemba Bay and Wembi Beach reclines the four-star Avani Pemba Beach Hotel, a stone’s throw away from port town of Pemba, Mozambique. It is at this picturesque and Instagrammable locale that Mafatshe’s appetite for culinary excellence was honed and fulfilled.
During our interview, Mafatshe is interrupted, and politely recuses himself for five minutes before an assertive Portuguese voice is heard instructing the staff. It was during a busy lunch rush at the resort where he is head chef in two of the hotel’s seaside and quaint restaurants, Clube Naval and The Niassa Bar. Mafatshe has been at the hotel for eight years.
The 41-year-old from Jan Kempdorp, in the Northern Cape has had a curious taste for the different flavours of the world. Mafatshe’s one in a million opportunity came when he was asked to step in as a sous-chef for an international golfing competition at The Palace of the Lost City, in Sun City.
“It was during the Million Dollar Challenge in 2003 [now called the Nedbank Golf Challenge] I got to wear my first jacket and apron. I was so inspired that I decided then and there that I want to be a chef. I enquired about opportunities to start training, some without pay. I agreed and they said that I start Monday,” he said.
Mafatshe had found his passion and began knocking on doors for more opportunities.
“I was working as a sous-chef at one of hotels in Sun City, and I applied to be head pastry chef at Avani Pemba Beach. A week later they contacted me to say I was shortlisted and then I became a part of the team,” he said.
“My passion for cooking at a young age, I would watch my mom bake as she worked at the local bakery. I would sometimes help at the bakery during the June holidays or Christmas time when it would get busy. During the weekend when I was at home, I would make bread for the family.”
“On our menus we have a traditional Mozambican dish Beef Seswaa which is slow cooked pounded meat served with stemmed bread and tomato gravy,” Mafatshe explained the SA flavours and delicacies he introduced into the dishes he serves.
He added that should South Africans desire to introduce a cultural exchange into homemade dishes, they should substitute or add a splash of coconut milk and cashews in cream spinach.
Thapelo Mafatshe’s culinary excellence brings curious taste for different flavours of the world
‘My passion for cooking at a young age’
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Matapa & Prawns
Ingredients
Instructions
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
