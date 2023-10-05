Mbombela ‘losing 91% of water’ to illegal connections
Municipality to hire security to guard infrastructure
City of Mbombela mayor Sibongile Mazibuko-Makhushe says the municipality is losing 91% of its water to illegal connections, leaving residents’ taps dry.
Mazibuko-Makhushe and officials from the municipality yesterday embarked on a campaign to disconnect the illegal connections in Kabokweni, which covers Bhejukufa, Makoko and Eziweni, among other areas...
