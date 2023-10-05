×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mbombela ‘losing 91% of water’ to illegal connections

Municipality to hire security to guard infrastructure

05 October 2023 - 06:37
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

City of Mbombela mayor Sibongile Mazibuko-Makhushe says the municipality is losing 91% of its water to illegal connections, leaving residents’ taps dry.

Mazibuko-Makhushe and officials from the municipality yesterday embarked on a campaign to disconnect the illegal connections in Kabokweni, which covers Bhejukufa, Makoko and Eziweni, among other areas...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million