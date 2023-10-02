Music and healing: African spirituality specifically relies on music, drums, chanting, singing and dancing

Max-Hoba shared similar sentiments:
“I tell people that I can’t make senseless music because I use music to heal myself and others. To heal those around me, to heal communities and inspire awakening.”
I know many musical acts and artists have notoriously claimed to make music with the sole purpose of touching people’s hearts while the contents of their music are questionable at best. But as Max-Hoba spoke, I remembered a time when I was personally inundated with the duties and pressures of being a thwasa (a Sangoma initiate).
I would always turn to music and for a time there was one song I listened to multiple times, to uplift my mood and spirits. That song is Thongo Lam by Max-Hoba and Buhlebendalo Mda. That song is a plea, a cry almost for one’s guardian angels to strengthen and fight for them amid spiritual warfare. Amid the energies of negatively opinionated people’s utterances about the validity of ingulo yesintu (the calling), it is a plea for abantu abadala to really take charge or your mental, spiritual and social health. To protect you from spiritual warfare.
The song is perfectly composed with drums, chanting and other percussive sounds – it is truly a spiritual experience designed to solicit some kind of internal shift, or even awakening. It really takes your spirit to the correct vibrations. It is incredible that a person that you have never met can have so much influence on your journey by way of music.
African spirituality specifically relies on music, drums, chanting, singing and dancing for the awakening of spirit. Specific drumbeats and chants are vehicles, so to speak, for the awakening of specific spiritual clusters. For example, if my intention is to connect with my Nguni and Xhosa ancestors, I would beat the drum differently than I would if I were connecting with my Pedi side – this is taught in initiation school.
Reflecting on my conversations with Max-Hoba and Smith, I pondered – realising the scope of calling-based professions. Music is a calling-based profession. Artists who make intentionally meaningful music are not only singing for their supper, but they’re following spiritual callings.
This got me thinking deeply about the relationship between music, healing and spirituality. Entertain me for a second, I have coined the naming of a sub-genre within Amapiano. I call it “spiritual Yanos”. Spiritual Yanos are characterised by chants and lyrics that either appeal to go or ancestors and of course the heavy on the drum. Songs Like Ngixolele, IDlozi Lam etc. Often these songs will even include clan names, references to familial ancestors even the singers’ desires and wishes... I digress.
Music is an ancestral call and calling. Yes, we use it to connect but I think it offers possibilities of being a calling itself. Max-Hoba recalls a prophecy by his uncle about either he or his sister following in his footsteps to be a sangoma: “For the longest time I thought it was me. My sister ultimately ended up being the one who had to undergo initiation while I realised my calling through music.”
In that moment, I had an epiphany. I recalled watching a few videos on YouTube and interacting with a few sangomas, a while ago, about what Ubungoma means. One said to be a sangoma means to be a child of the song (ingoma). “It means music awakens spirit” they said. I remember rolling my eyes at what I then considered to be the laziest of deductions in human history. Retrospectively, they might have been onto something.
Following my interaction with Max-Hoba, I said to myself “maybe usiSangoma seNgomga” a healer whose medium is music.
Anything and everything is possible!
Image: Reuters/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
